3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 Available 10/08/19 2br/1.5ba with new laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets and granite - BRAND NEW LAMINATE IN ENTIRE APT + new kitchen cabinets and granite countertop!! Rent inc all utils!! Wonderful 2br/1.5 ba condo at Woodburn Village. Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons. Conv. to bus and metro. Garden community with great common grounds, picnic areas + pool. Unit is in great condition.Lots of light.Rent inc all utils. Xtra strge. Avail IMMEDIATELY.



Liezel Dsouza

Soldsense Realty, Licensed Virginia



Vienna, VA 22182 Phone: 703 229-1322



