Home
/
Woodburn, VA
/
3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31

3372 Woodburn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3372 Woodburn Rd, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 Available 10/08/19 2br/1.5ba with new laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets and granite - BRAND NEW LAMINATE IN ENTIRE APT + new kitchen cabinets and granite countertop!! Rent inc all utils!! Wonderful 2br/1.5 ba condo at Woodburn Village. Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons. Conv. to bus and metro. Garden community with great common grounds, picnic areas + pool. Unit is in great condition.Lots of light.Rent inc all utils. Xtra strge. Avail IMMEDIATELY.

Listed By:
Liezel Dsouza
Soldsense Realty, Licensed Virginia

Vienna, VA 22182 Phone: 703 229-1322

(RLNE4281948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 have any available units?
3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 have?
Some of 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 is pet friendly.
Does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 offer parking?
No, 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 does not offer parking.
Does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 have a pool?
Yes, 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 has a pool.
Does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 have accessible units?
No, 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3372 Woodburn Village Dr #31 does not have units with air conditioning.
