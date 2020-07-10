All apartments in Woodburn
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

3368 Whipple Ct

3368 Whipple Court · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Whipple Court, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/844c6a2070 ----
Recently renovated kitchen w/ SS, DBL oven, and granite. Opens to fully paved fenced patio w/ NEW shed, backs to trees. Updated baths fixtures; HW on main and upper. Spacious, sunny rec room w/ full bath, wet bar, NEW carpet and storage. Conveniently located near 495, Rt 50, 66. Minutes to INOVA hospital and Mosaic District\'s shopping entertainment. FREE Bonus Air filters

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 Whipple Ct have any available units?
3368 Whipple Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3368 Whipple Ct have?
Some of 3368 Whipple Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3368 Whipple Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3368 Whipple Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 Whipple Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3368 Whipple Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3368 Whipple Ct offer parking?
No, 3368 Whipple Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3368 Whipple Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3368 Whipple Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 Whipple Ct have a pool?
No, 3368 Whipple Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3368 Whipple Ct have accessible units?
No, 3368 Whipple Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 Whipple Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3368 Whipple Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3368 Whipple Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3368 Whipple Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

