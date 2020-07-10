3368 Whipple Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/844c6a2070 ----
Recently renovated kitchen w/ SS, DBL oven, and granite. Opens to fully paved fenced patio w/ NEW shed, backs to trees. Updated baths fixtures; HW on main and upper. Spacious, sunny rec room w/ full bath, wet bar, NEW carpet and storage. Conveniently located near 495, Rt 50, 66. Minutes to INOVA hospital and Mosaic District\'s shopping entertainment. FREE Bonus Air filters
Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted