SPACIOUS 1 BR/BA W/ NEWER (2017) REMODELED BATH AND KITCHEN. UPGRADES INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CERAMIC FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PRIVATE BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF TREE AND COURTYARD. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. OWNER IS LICENSED AGENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.