Woodburn, VA
3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM

3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE

3302 Woodburn Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
SPACIOUS 1 BR/BA W/ NEWER (2017) REMODELED BATH AND KITCHEN. UPGRADES INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CERAMIC FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PRIVATE BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF TREE AND COURTYARD. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. OWNER IS LICENSED AGENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
