Woodbridge, VA
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Windsor Park Apartment Homes

3937 Penshurst Ln · (571) 789-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7B301 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 5B301 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 11B201 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9B101 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 4B103 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 9B302 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Park Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
parking
car wash area
carport
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Windsor Park Apartment Homes within the Westridge Subdivision in Woodbridge, Virginia 22192, offers pet friendly living in the Westridge neighborhood. We are a smoke free community. Our apartment homes feature a private entryway, an energy saving kitchen, a breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and a full size washer and dryer. Select homes have microwaves, fireplaces, bay windows, dens, and fully upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, featuring new appliances. Some floor plans are disability accessible. Our community offers an outdoor pool, 24 hour fitness center, racquetball court, playground, on site recycling and clubhouse. We are near I 95, close to Potomac Mills Mall, dining and entertainment. We are 30 minutes from either Reagan National Airport or Dulles International. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $35/month. Covered carport parking is available for residents. Other, assigned: $25/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Park Apartment Homes have any available units?
Windsor Park Apartment Homes has 21 units available starting at $1,324 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor Park Apartment Homes have?
Some of Windsor Park Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Park Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Park Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Windsor Park Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Park Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Park Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Park Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Windsor Park Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Park Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Park Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Park Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Windsor Park Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Windsor Park Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Park Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Park Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Park Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Park Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
