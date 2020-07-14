All apartments in Woodbridge
Find more places like
The Landings at Markhams Grant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbridge, VA
/
The Landings at Markhams Grant
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

The Landings at Markhams Grant

15750 Norris Point Way · (205) 549-8421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodbridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 571122 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landings at Markhams Grant.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Welcome to the Landings at Markhams Grant - the area's most desirable community located in Woodbridge, Virginia. Our dedication to comfortable, high-quality living is expressed in the unique design of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Imagine yourself in a beautiful new home, where comfort and convenience surround you. Picture yourself working out at the fitness center, relaxing in front of the clubhouse fireplace, or taking a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Not only will you love the our amenities, but you will also love our location. Woodbridge, home of Potomac Mills, is just a short drive as are many area attractions including George Washington's Mt. Vernon! No matter how many apartments you visit, we are confident you will be impressed with the Landings. We want you to do more than just visit. At the Landings, we want you to come back and make yourself at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $9 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: Hold Fee - $250
Additional: Renter’s insurance suggested
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs. weight limit; breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landings at Markhams Grant have any available units?
The Landings at Markhams Grant has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Landings at Markhams Grant have?
Some of The Landings at Markhams Grant's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landings at Markhams Grant currently offering any rent specials?
The Landings at Markhams Grant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landings at Markhams Grant pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landings at Markhams Grant is pet friendly.
Does The Landings at Markhams Grant offer parking?
Yes, The Landings at Markhams Grant offers parking.
Does The Landings at Markhams Grant have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landings at Markhams Grant offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landings at Markhams Grant have a pool?
Yes, The Landings at Markhams Grant has a pool.
Does The Landings at Markhams Grant have accessible units?
No, The Landings at Markhams Grant does not have accessible units.
Does The Landings at Markhams Grant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landings at Markhams Grant has units with dishwashers.
Does The Landings at Markhams Grant have units with air conditioning?
No, The Landings at Markhams Grant does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl
Woodbridge, VA 22191
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Woodbridge 1 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 BedroomsWoodbridge Apartments with GymWoodbridge Apartments with ParkingWoodbridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia