Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Welcome to the Landings at Markhams Grant - the area's most desirable community located in Woodbridge, Virginia. Our dedication to comfortable, high-quality living is expressed in the unique design of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Imagine yourself in a beautiful new home, where comfort and convenience surround you. Picture yourself working out at the fitness center, relaxing in front of the clubhouse fireplace, or taking a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Not only will you love the our amenities, but you will also love our location. Woodbridge, home of Potomac Mills, is just a short drive as are many area attractions including George Washington's Mt. Vernon! No matter how many apartments you visit, we are confident you will be impressed with the Landings. We want you to do more than just visit. At the Landings, we want you to come back and make yourself at home.