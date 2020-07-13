All apartments in Woodbridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes

12395 Midsummer Ln · (703) 349-4492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-3C102 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 1-1B101 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 1-9A101 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-8B101 · Avail. now

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1-2B202 · Avail. now

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1-9B303 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
car wash area
carport
green community
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes in Woodbridge, Virginia offers relaxed, smoke free living amid shade trees and green lawns. Our pet friendly apartment homes feature an energy saving electric kitchen, breakfast bar, spacious living areas, ample closet space, a private patio or balcony, central AC/heat and a full size washer and dryer. Select homes include private entryway, den, fireplace, new appliances, and bay windows. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers an outdoor swimming pool, a 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling, bark park, playground, picnic area and free Lake Ridge Club Association membership. We are close to Potomac Mills Mall, public parks, shopping, dining and entertainment. We are off of I 95 and RTES 1, 123 and 234, just 30 minutes from DC, and 40 minutes from either Reagan National Airport or Dulles International. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $25/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Covered lot, assigned: $30/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Street, assigned. Parking for Trailers/RVs is allowed off site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes has 18 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
