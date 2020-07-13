Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes in Woodbridge, Virginia offers relaxed, smoke free living amid shade trees and green lawns. Our pet friendly apartment homes feature an energy saving electric kitchen, breakfast bar, spacious living areas, ample closet space, a private patio or balcony, central AC/heat and a full size washer and dryer. Select homes include private entryway, den, fireplace, new appliances, and bay windows. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers an outdoor swimming pool, a 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling, bark park, playground, picnic area and free Lake Ridge Club Association membership. We are close to Potomac Mills Mall, public parks, shopping, dining and entertainment. We are off of I 95 and RTES 1, 123 and 234, just 30 minutes from DC, and 40 minutes from either Reagan National Airport or Dulles International. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.