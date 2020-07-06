All apartments in Woodbridge
706 REDGATE LANE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

706 REDGATE LANE

706 Redgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

706 Redgate Lane, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available Newer Two car garage town home at Belmont Bay sought after community***Great open floor plan with Hardwood floors on main level***Newer Carpeting**Double sided fireplace on Main level**Waterfront community with great walk ways and amenities***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 REDGATE LANE have any available units?
706 REDGATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 706 REDGATE LANE have?
Some of 706 REDGATE LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 REDGATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
706 REDGATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 REDGATE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 706 REDGATE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 706 REDGATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 706 REDGATE LANE offers parking.
Does 706 REDGATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 REDGATE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 REDGATE LANE have a pool?
No, 706 REDGATE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 706 REDGATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 706 REDGATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 706 REDGATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 REDGATE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 REDGATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 REDGATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

