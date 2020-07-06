Rarely available Newer Two car garage town home at Belmont Bay sought after community***Great open floor plan with Hardwood floors on main level***Newer Carpeting**Double sided fireplace on Main level**Waterfront community with great walk ways and amenities***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 REDGATE LANE have any available units?
706 REDGATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 706 REDGATE LANE have?
Some of 706 REDGATE LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 REDGATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
706 REDGATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.