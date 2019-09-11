1840 MAMIE DYER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful home; Vacant for showing & Available NOW** EXCEPTIONAL property! 4 Bedrooms * 4 Full Baths * Beautiful Hardwood floors * Gourmet Kitchen with Island & plentiful cabinetry * Great room * Spacious Master suite with sitting area * Bonus 4th Upper level storage room * Expansive basement with patio access * Lovely low maintenance rear yard with showcase paver patio with fire pit * Lush and exotic landscaping * Convenient location * 3 Miles to Greensboro Metro; close to major highways & Wolftrap Performing Arts ~ LUXURY Living with all the conveniences of city living! Call your agent today for a showing!