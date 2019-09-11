Beautiful home; Vacant for showing & Available NOW** EXCEPTIONAL property! 4 Bedrooms * 4 Full Baths * Beautiful Hardwood floors * Gourmet Kitchen with Island & plentiful cabinetry * Great room * Spacious Master suite with sitting area * Bonus 4th Upper level storage room * Expansive basement with patio access * Lovely low maintenance rear yard with showcase paver patio with fire pit * Lush and exotic landscaping * Convenient location * 3 Miles to Greensboro Metro; close to major highways & Wolftrap Performing Arts ~ LUXURY Living with all the conveniences of city living! Call your agent today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1840 MAMIE DYER LN have any available units?
1840 MAMIE DYER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1840 MAMIE DYER LN have?
Some of 1840 MAMIE DYER LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 MAMIE DYER LN currently offering any rent specials?
1840 MAMIE DYER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.