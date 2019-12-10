Rent Calculator
1349 CARPERS FARM WAY
1349 CARPERS FARM WAY
1349 Carpers Farm Way
1349 Carpers Farm Way, Wolf Trap, VA 22182
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Brick Front Colonial, well maintained, 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, updated kitchen finished basement, family room with 2 skylights, deck. Langley High School. Shows great, cleaned, ready for move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY have any available units?
1349 CARPERS FARM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wolf Trap, VA
.
What amenities does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY have?
Some of 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1349 CARPERS FARM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap
.
Does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY offers parking.
Does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY have a pool?
No, 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY have accessible units?
No, 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 CARPERS FARM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
