Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs. Great for Entertaining** main level has large family room with cozy fireplace and large living room plus huge sunroom leading to large deck with stairs to beautiful large private backyard backing to trees on .92 Acre. Upper level has large size bedrooms **Master suite With sitting area & Huge Master bathroom has separate shower & soaking tub Separate his and her Vanities**LOWER LEVEL ideal for au pair or extended family suite, it has large size recreation room renovated full bathroom and nice large size bedroom with extra storage room **Great location off Beulah Rd. with Great schools**Easy exit to 66 & Dulles Airport.