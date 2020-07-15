Noah at Pine Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions. The eat-in kitchens boast a classic look and come equipped with efficient appliances, including garbage disposal, dishwashers, and microwaves. On the first floor, all our homes boast quaint patios, while the higher floors feature cozy balconies. Washer and dryer hookups are also available, as is the possibility to rent your own. If that’s not your style, no worries, our on-site laundry facility is always eager to help you make laundry day pass by in no time. Hardwood floors, elegant carpeting, ceiling fans, and air conditioners add an extra splash of convenience to your new and cable-cable ready home. And we didn’t even mention the assigned and off-street parking, soon-to-be-built dog park or the on-site maintenance and maintenance that our community offers.



When you live at Pine Plaza you never have to worry about making it anywhere in time, as we are close to the Martinsburg, WV, Hagerstown MD, and in a central location for tenants commuting to Leesburg and the Metro Area. Shopping is also easy when you have a Walmart Supercenter just down the road, and a good time is guaranteed for the whole family when you visit the nearby Old Town Winchester. Contact us today!