Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Noah at Pine Plaza

105 Weems Lane · (910) 447-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA 22601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit T22501 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit T22463 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit R2243 · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Noah at Pine Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions. The eat-in kitchens boast a classic look and come equipped with efficient appliances, including garbage disposal, dishwashers, and microwaves. On the first floor, all our homes boast quaint patios, while the higher floors feature cozy balconies. Washer and dryer hookups are also available, as is the possibility to rent your own. If that’s not your style, no worries, our on-site laundry facility is always eager to help you make laundry day pass by in no time. Hardwood floors, elegant carpeting, ceiling fans, and air conditioners add an extra splash of convenience to your new and cable-cable ready home. And we didn’t even mention the assigned and off-street parking, soon-to-be-built dog park or the on-site maintenance and maintenance that our community offers.

When you live at Pine Plaza you never have to worry about making it anywhere in time, as we are close to the Martinsburg, WV, Hagerstown MD, and in a central location for tenants commuting to Leesburg and the Metro Area. Shopping is also easy when you have a Walmart Supercenter just down the road, and a good time is guaranteed for the whole family when you visit the nearby Old Town Winchester. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Noah at Pine Plaza have any available units?
Noah at Pine Plaza has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Noah at Pine Plaza have?
Some of Noah at Pine Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Noah at Pine Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Noah at Pine Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Noah at Pine Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Noah at Pine Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Noah at Pine Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Noah at Pine Plaza offers parking.
Does Noah at Pine Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Noah at Pine Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Noah at Pine Plaza have a pool?
No, Noah at Pine Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Noah at Pine Plaza have accessible units?
No, Noah at Pine Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Noah at Pine Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Noah at Pine Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does Noah at Pine Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Noah at Pine Plaza has units with air conditioning.
