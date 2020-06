Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Walk to everything! Amazing luxury downtown condo with all of the modern amenities located on Boscawen Street. Beautiful wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space and an open floor plan! It will be a delight to come home everyday! 2nd floor condo with elevator access and an oversized storage unit in the basement. Water included.