Winchester, VA
2270 VALOR DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:44 PM

2270 VALOR DRIVE

2270 Valor Drive · (540) 662-0400
Location

2270 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA 22601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer in laundry room. The apartment is handicap accessible with elevator and 36 inch doors and hallways. Applicants must have: Minimum income of $65 K, credit score of 650+, and good landlord references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 VALOR DRIVE have any available units?
2270 VALOR DRIVE has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2270 VALOR DRIVE have?
Some of 2270 VALOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 VALOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2270 VALOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 VALOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2270 VALOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 2270 VALOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2270 VALOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2270 VALOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2270 VALOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 VALOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2270 VALOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2270 VALOR DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 2270 VALOR DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 2270 VALOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2270 VALOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 VALOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 VALOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
