2270 VALOR DRIVE

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer in laundry room. The apartment is handicap accessible with elevator and 36 inch doors and hallways. Applicants must have: Minimum income of $65 K, credit score of 650+, and good landlord references.