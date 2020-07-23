2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE

Amenities

DON"T MISS OUT! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!! Three level duplex in sought after area in Winchester- Orchard Hill. Three bedrooms and two full baths which includes a master bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Ample closet space, with a large kitchen, dining area and pantry.Washer & dryer and additional storage space in basement. Over-sized one car garage. This is a very well maintained unit! Pets considered on a case by case basis.SEE DOCUMENTS for application, credit authorizations. Application fee is $ 42 per applicant. All utilities are to be paid for by tenant.Tenant is responsible for all of lawn maintenance, snow removal,etc