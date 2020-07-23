All apartments in Winchester
2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE

2083 Honeysuckle Ln · (540) 336-6027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Winchester
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Pet Friendly Apartments
Location

2083 Honeysuckle Ln, Winchester, VA 22601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DON"T MISS OUT! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!! Three level duplex in sought after area in Winchester- Orchard Hill. Three bedrooms and two full baths which includes a master bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Ample closet space, with a large kitchen, dining area and pantry.Washer & dryer and additional storage space in basement. Over-sized one car garage. This is a very well maintained unit! Pets considered on a case by case basis.SEE DOCUMENTS for application, credit authorizations. Application fee is $ 42 per applicant. All utilities are to be paid for by tenant.Tenant is responsible for all of lawn maintenance, snow removal,etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have any available units?
2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have?
Some of 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE offers parking.
Does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have a pool?
No, 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
