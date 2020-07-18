All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like 122 JACKSON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, VA
/
122 JACKSON AVENUE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

122 JACKSON AVENUE

122 Jackson Avenue · (540) 662-0323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winchester
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

122 Jackson Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2-3pm***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. Available August 1, 2020. 2 year minimum lease term. Quaint Cape Cod home in fantastic location! This charming home has been well-maintained and has fresh paint, new appliances and an updated bathroom. Boasting hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural light. The second level offers a nice-sized bedroom with custom built-ins and a large bonus space that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Huge unfinished basement with tons of room for storage. Conveniently located and sitting on a level, corner lot with a great yard! Complete with an attached carport for covered, off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 JACKSON AVENUE have any available units?
122 JACKSON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 JACKSON AVENUE have?
Some of 122 JACKSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 JACKSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
122 JACKSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 JACKSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 JACKSON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 122 JACKSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 122 JACKSON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 122 JACKSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 JACKSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 JACKSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 122 JACKSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 122 JACKSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 122 JACKSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 122 JACKSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 JACKSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 JACKSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 JACKSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 122 JACKSON AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane
Winchester, VA 22601
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl
Winchester, VA 22601
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln
Winchester, VA 22601
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane
Winchester, VA 22601

Similar Pages

Winchester 2 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Balconies
Winchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Winchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDSterling, VAGainesville, VABallenger Creek, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA
Charles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDBrambleton, VAWoodstock, VAPurcellville, VACulpeper, VABoonsboro, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VASudley, VAFront Royal, VA
South Riding, VABull Run, VAStone Ridge, VABuckhall, VAMartinsburg, WVCumberland, MDChantilly, VABrunswick, MDBelmont, VALinton Hall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shenandoah University
Hood College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity