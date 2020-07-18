122 JACKSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2-3pm***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. Available August 1, 2020. 2 year minimum lease term. Quaint Cape Cod home in fantastic location! This charming home has been well-maintained and has fresh paint, new appliances and an updated bathroom. Boasting hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural light. The second level offers a nice-sized bedroom with custom built-ins and a large bonus space that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Huge unfinished basement with tons of room for storage. Conveniently located and sitting on a level, corner lot with a great yard! Complete with an attached carport for covered, off-street parking.