Great 1 level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment . Great location close to Shenandoah University. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. . No smoking. No pets! Application fee is $30 per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 TAFT AVENUE have any available units?
119 TAFT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winchester, VA.
Is 119 TAFT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
119 TAFT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.