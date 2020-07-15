Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool 24hr maintenance on-site laundry e-payments lobby

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.A distinctive rental community in Williamsburg, VA, Country Club Apartments offers quiet country living and the amenities you expect in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Situated at the heart of Williamsburg within a short distance of I-64, Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens, Country Club Apartments is a pet-friendly community offering one, two or three-bedroom apartments. With furnished apartments available, newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms and a resort-style outdoor pool, Country Club Apartments is sure to please. Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. Convenience and a beautiful setting make Country Club Apartments a great place to call home!