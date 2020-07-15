All apartments in Williamsburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Country Club Apartments

201 Tam O Shanter Blvd · (757) 517-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21A · Avail. Sep 1

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 20B · Avail. now

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. Aug 10

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. Aug 26

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 12B · Avail. Aug 25

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
e-payments
lobby
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.A distinctive rental community in Williamsburg, VA, Country Club Apartments offers quiet country living and the amenities you expect in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Situated at the heart of Williamsburg within a short distance of I-64, Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens, Country Club Apartments is a pet-friendly community offering one, two or three-bedroom apartments. With furnished apartments available, newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms and a resort-style outdoor pool, Country Club Apartments is sure to please. Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. Convenience and a beautiful setting make Country Club Apartments a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $350 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $300 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $7.5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30 for 1 pet; $60 for 2 pets.
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs per pet for upper floors only, no weight limit for 1st-floor units. Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club Apartments have any available units?
Country Club Apartments has 6 units available starting at $957 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Country Club Apartments have?
Some of Country Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Country Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Country Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Country Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Country Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
