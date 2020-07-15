Country Club Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $350 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $300 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $7.5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30 for 1 pet; $60 for 2 pets.
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs per pet for upper floors only, no weight limit for 1st-floor units. Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.