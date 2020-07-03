All apartments in Williamsburg
Conway Garden Apartments

750 Conway Dr · (757) 300-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Conway Garden Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
Take a Virtual Tour Now!
Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA. One of the most desirable places to live in Williamsburg, we are within walking or biking distance from the College of William & Mary, Merchants Square and Colonial Williamsburg and just minutes from local Williamsburg shopping and attractions.

Conway Garden Apartments are pet friendly and family friendly, featuring a neighborhood feel with a swimming pool and large playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to half months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Rotweiller, chow chow, pitbull, doberman, wolf hybrid
Parking Details: Off-street parking, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Conway Garden Apartments have any available units?
Conway Garden Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, VA.
What amenities does Conway Garden Apartments have?
Some of Conway Garden Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Conway Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Conway Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Conway Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Conway Garden Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Conway Garden Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Conway Garden Apartments offers parking.
Does Conway Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Conway Garden Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Conway Garden Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Conway Garden Apartments has a pool.
Does Conway Garden Apartments have accessible units?
No, Conway Garden Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Conway Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Conway Garden Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Conway Garden Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Conway Garden Apartments has units with air conditioning.

