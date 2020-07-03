Conway Garden Apartments.

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to half months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Rotweiller, chow chow, pitbull, doberman, wolf hybrid
Parking Details: Off-street parking, open lot.