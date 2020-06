Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This gorgeous second story condo has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room with sliding doors that open to an upper balcony. The additional room is perfect for a home office, nursery or spare guest room and the master bath has a large walk in closet that is sure to please.