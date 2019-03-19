All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
8816 Ridge Hollow Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8816 Ridge Hollow Court

8816 Ridge Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

8816 Ridge Hollow Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent Renovated Top to Bottom! Bright Open Floorplan W/New Hardwood Flooring Throughout. New Kitchen Including New Cabinets, Granite, Flooring & Stainless Appliances. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs w/Remodeled Baths. Finished Walk Out Basement w/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Rec Room w/Fireplace. Fenced Back Yard w/ Patio. Don't Miss It Call Today! Sorry No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 9/1/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court have any available units?
8816 Ridge Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court have?
Some of 8816 Ridge Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 Ridge Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Ridge Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Ridge Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 8816 Ridge Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 8816 Ridge Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Ridge Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 8816 Ridge Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 8816 Ridge Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 Ridge Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 Ridge Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8816 Ridge Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

