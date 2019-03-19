8816 Ridge Hollow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent Renovated Top to Bottom! Bright Open Floorplan W/New Hardwood Flooring Throughout. New Kitchen Including New Cabinets, Granite, Flooring & Stainless Appliances. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs w/Remodeled Baths. Finished Walk Out Basement w/4th Bedroom, Full Bath & Rec Room w/Fireplace. Fenced Back Yard w/ Patio. Don't Miss It Call Today! Sorry No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 9/1/18

