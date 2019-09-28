All apartments in West Springfield
8800 RIDGE HOLLOW COURT
8800 RIDGE HOLLOW COURT

8800 Ridge Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Ridge Hollow Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Best location in West Springfield.Beautiful Sunny updated spacious END UNIT T/H-Freshly painted-new carpeting-new window treatments throughout**New Brownstone Kit cabinets and granite countertop* new stove/microwave-sink and faucet* lower level eng. floors- close to all major roads/shopping- Privacy backyard- owner license agent-no smokers-2 parking places- available 9/8/19**Please excuse contractor mess.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

