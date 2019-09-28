8800 RIDGE HOLLOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Best location in West Springfield.Beautiful Sunny updated spacious END UNIT T/H-Freshly painted-new carpeting-new window treatments throughout**New Brownstone Kit cabinets and granite countertop* new stove/microwave-sink and faucet* lower level eng. floors- close to all major roads/shopping- Privacy backyard- owner license agent-no smokers-2 parking places- available 9/8/19**Please excuse contractor mess.