8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE

Gorgeous 5 br/4.5 ba single-family home in highly desirable West Springfield. Kitchen boasts island/breakfast bar/gas cooktop/double wall oven. Huge deck overlooking backyard & wooded HOA land. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining & living room. Wonderful master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet & master bath w/ vaulted ceiling. All bedrooms are well-sized and have 9 foot high ceilings. Walk-out basement with 5th bedroom & full bath, windows for lots of natural light. Microwave and wall oven will be replaced with new stainless steel appliances. Landscaping & yard maintenance service included in rent. The dining set and partial furniture may stay if the tenant wants. Desirable West Springfield HS pyramid and close to everything!! Close to shopping, restaurants, VRE, Metro, bus stops, and entertainment. Whole Foods and Giant just 5 minutes away.