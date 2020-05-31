All apartments in West Springfield
8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE

8615 James Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8615 James Creek Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 5 br/4.5 ba single-family home in highly desirable West Springfield. Kitchen boasts island/breakfast bar/gas cooktop/double wall oven. Huge deck overlooking backyard & wooded HOA land. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining & living room. Wonderful master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet & master bath w/ vaulted ceiling. All bedrooms are well-sized and have 9 foot high ceilings. Walk-out basement with 5th bedroom & full bath, windows for lots of natural light. Microwave and wall oven will be replaced with new stainless steel appliances. Landscaping & yard maintenance service included in rent. The dining set and partial furniture may stay if the tenant wants. Desirable West Springfield HS pyramid and close to everything!! Close to shopping, restaurants, VRE, Metro, bus stops, and entertainment. Whole Foods and Giant just 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8615 JAMES CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

