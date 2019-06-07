Beautifully maintained 4-level split in sought-after Keene Mill Manor**Neutral decor**Hardwood floors on 2-levels**Family room with fireplace**3-bedrooms + den/office**Rear sun porch**Unfinished basement ideal for storage**Expansive rear yard with shed**22 x 16 patio**Pet (dog only )on a case-by-case basis with a $650 pet deposit**$35/pp application fee (certified funds) to RE/MAX Allegiance**Landlord prefers a longer term lease.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8003 BROMPTON STREET have any available units?
8003 BROMPTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8003 BROMPTON STREET have?
Some of 8003 BROMPTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8003 BROMPTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8003 BROMPTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8003 BROMPTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8003 BROMPTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8003 BROMPTON STREET offer parking?
No, 8003 BROMPTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8003 BROMPTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8003 BROMPTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8003 BROMPTON STREET have a pool?
No, 8003 BROMPTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8003 BROMPTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 8003 BROMPTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8003 BROMPTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8003 BROMPTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8003 BROMPTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8003 BROMPTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.