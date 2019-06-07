8003 BROMPTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained 4-level split in sought-after Keene Mill Manor**Neutral decor**Hardwood floors on 2-levels**Family room with fireplace**3-bedrooms + den/office**Rear sun porch**Unfinished basement ideal for storage**Expansive rear yard with shed**22 x 16 patio**Pet (dog only )on a case-by-case basis with a $650 pet deposit**$35/pp application fee (certified funds) to RE/MAX Allegiance**Landlord prefers a longer term lease.