7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight. Windows have been replaced. Washer/Dryer in Hallway. Updated baths. Full bathroom w/linen closet in hallway. Extra storages off LR & outside balcony. Master Bedroom painted beige/white. Commuters Dream!!! Lots of Parking. 1 PET OK w/dep. **Owner will consider one pet, no more than 30 lbs per condo rules****Community offers outdoor pool, tennis courts, multipurpose court, playgrounds, walking trails, and a community center. Lots of shopping, restaurants, and commuting routes in the area*****When entering the home, all parties must follow CDC Covid 19 guidelines. Please Remove your shoes and place them outside, Masks and Gloves must be worn at all time while in the home. Please take disposable gloves with you upon exiting.***