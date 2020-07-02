All apartments in West Springfield
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D

7804 Harrowgate Circle · (866) 677-6937
Location

7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA 22152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight. Windows have been replaced. Washer/Dryer in Hallway. Updated baths. Full bathroom w/linen closet in hallway. Extra storages off LR & outside balcony. Master Bedroom painted beige/white. Commuters Dream!!! Lots of Parking. 1 PET OK w/dep. **Owner will consider one pet, no more than 30 lbs per condo rules****Community offers outdoor pool, tennis courts, multipurpose court, playgrounds, walking trails, and a community center. Lots of shopping, restaurants, and commuting routes in the area*****When entering the home, all parties must follow CDC Covid 19 guidelines. Please Remove your shoes and place them outside, Masks and Gloves must be worn at all time while in the home. Please take disposable gloves with you upon exiting.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D have any available units?
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D have?
Some of 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D currently offering any rent specials?
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D is pet friendly.
Does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D offer parking?
Yes, 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D offers parking.
Does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D have a pool?
Yes, 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D has a pool.
Does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D have accessible units?
No, 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D does not have units with air conditioning.
