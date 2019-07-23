7758 Shootingstar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3dbdc6079 ---- Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse *Magnificent Kitchen with Corian Counters, Newer Cabinetry, Upgraded Appliances, Recessed Lighting *Beautiful Hardwood Flooring in Dining Room, Family Room and Kitchen*Upgraded Lighting *18x12 Deck Overlooking Trees *Professionally Managed! *Come Take a Look! Closet(S) Walk In Countertops Corian Drapery Rods Drapes/Curtains Fireplace Screen Home Warranty Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades/Blinds Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors