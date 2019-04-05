All apartments in West Springfield
6718 DELAND DRIVE
6718 DELAND DRIVE

6718 Deland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6718 Deland Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom single family home on 1/2 acre wooded lot backing to golf course. Large wood deck overlooks treed back yard. Master BA & dining room w/walk out to deck. Spacios rec room w/fireplace and walkout to patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 DELAND DRIVE have any available units?
6718 DELAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6718 DELAND DRIVE have?
Some of 6718 DELAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 DELAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6718 DELAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 DELAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6718 DELAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6718 DELAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6718 DELAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6718 DELAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6718 DELAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 DELAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6718 DELAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6718 DELAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6718 DELAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 DELAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 DELAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6718 DELAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6718 DELAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
