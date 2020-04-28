6635 BURLINGTON PLACE

Amenities

Move in Ready! Beautifully maintained and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors throughout on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cardinal Square! Updated kitchen with granite counters and new cabinetry with butcher block workspace, followed by a formal dining room and formal living room. Upstairs, the master bedroom features crown molding and two double door closets and shares an updated bath with a spacious second bedroom down the hall. A lower level rec room with carpet steps out to a fully fenced brick patio area with storage shed. A full bath and laundry room with storage space complete the lower level. Cardinal Square amenities abound with a swimming pool, playgrounds, basketball court and easy access to the Cross County Trail! Steps to Pentagon express bus stop and moments to I-95/I-495 and Springfield Town Center shops, dining and entertainment! Condo fee includes: water, gas (for heat and hot water), trash, snow removal, exterior building maintenance (including roof), front lawn care, pool, common area maintenance and more!