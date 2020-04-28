All apartments in West Springfield
6635 BURLINGTON PLACE
6635 BURLINGTON PLACE

Location

6635 Burlington Place, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Move in Ready! Beautifully maintained and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors throughout on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cardinal Square! Updated kitchen with granite counters and new cabinetry with butcher block workspace, followed by a formal dining room and formal living room. Upstairs, the master bedroom features crown molding and two double door closets and shares an updated bath with a spacious second bedroom down the hall. A lower level rec room with carpet steps out to a fully fenced brick patio area with storage shed. A full bath and laundry room with storage space complete the lower level. Cardinal Square amenities abound with a swimming pool, playgrounds, basketball court and easy access to the Cross County Trail! Steps to Pentagon express bus stop and moments to I-95/I-495 and Springfield Town Center shops, dining and entertainment! Condo fee includes: water, gas (for heat and hot water), trash, snow removal, exterior building maintenance (including roof), front lawn care, pool, common area maintenance and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE have any available units?
6635 BURLINGTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE have?
Some of 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6635 BURLINGTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE offer parking?
No, 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6635 BURLINGTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

