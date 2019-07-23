6489 ENGLISH IVY CT

6489 English Ivy Court, West Springfield, VA 22152
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL Open concept T/H close to shopping/schools/restaurants**Main level hardwood floors**Updated kitchen w/SS appliances/Granite Counters**Updated Master Bathroom w/separate shower/soaking tub**Washer/Dryer**Walk-out to fenced back yard w/patio**Deck**Community Playground**Pets case-by-case w/Add'l deposit. NOTE: Fireplace is inoperable; washer/dryer you see belongs to tenant; W&D in garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
