All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

6070 Hollow Knoll Ct

6070 Hollow Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6070 Hollow Knoll Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse - Property Id: 136287

* Charming brick front 3 level townhouse in family oriented neighborhood .
* New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops.
* Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room, fenced back yard, hardwood floors and cedar closet.
* No application fee
* One month security deposit and decent credit required.
* Rent includes HOA fee, parking, trash removal, front lawn care, community pool.
* Available now
Call anytime 703-851-0658
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136287p
Property Id 136287

(RLNE5011339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct have any available units?
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct have?
Some of 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct offers parking.
Does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct has a pool.
Does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct have accessible units?
No, 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6070 Hollow Knoll Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America