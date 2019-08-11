6070 Hollow Knoll Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Townhouse - Property Id: 136287



* Charming brick front 3 level townhouse in family oriented neighborhood .

* New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops.

* Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room, fenced back yard, hardwood floors and cedar closet.

* No application fee

* One month security deposit and decent credit required.

* Rent includes HOA fee, parking, trash removal, front lawn care, community pool.

* Available now

Call anytime 703-851-0658

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136287p

