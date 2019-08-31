6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 3BR/3.5BA townhouse located in The Timbers community. Renovated, bright and spacious. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level. Gorgeous modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Apps,granite,Cherry Cabinets & contemporary lighting. Huge living & formal dining rooms. All Baths Remodeled with granite counter top vanities & custom tile work. Fully finished Basement with enormous Rec Rm,full bath & more! Stone patio & over-sized backyard perfect for summer entertaining. Two assigned parking spaceGreat location-minutes to the VRE!