West Springfield, VA
6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE

6047 Forrest Hollow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6047 Forrest Hollow Ln, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 3BR/3.5BA townhouse located in The Timbers community. Renovated, bright and spacious. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level. Gorgeous modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Apps,granite,Cherry Cabinets & contemporary lighting. Huge living & formal dining rooms. All Baths Remodeled with granite counter top vanities & custom tile work. Fully finished Basement with enormous Rec Rm,full bath & more! Stone patio & over-sized backyard perfect for summer entertaining. Two assigned parking spaceGreat location-minutes to the VRE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE have any available units?
6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE have?
Some of 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE offers parking.
Does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE have a pool?
No, 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6047 FORREST HOLLOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
