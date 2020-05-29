5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully Remodeled home is in Excellent condition and located in desirable Cardinal Forest neighborhood. Exposed brick wall Looks great in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Step down into the spacious living room with high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Walkout onto large patio and maintenance free fully fenced yard backing to trees. Laundry room conveniently located on bedroom level. 2 generously sized bedrooms with tons of closet space. Both bathrooms remodeled. Hardwood floors on stairs, upper level, foyer and hallway. Top rated schools. Close to 395, 495, Fairfax County Parkway, Shopping, restaurants, VRE, Springfield Metro station, commuter bus that goes directly to the Pentagon and so much more. Water and Gas INCLUDED. You only pay for Electricity