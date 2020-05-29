All apartments in West Springfield
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE

5918 Prince George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5918 Prince George Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully Remodeled home is in Excellent condition and located in desirable Cardinal Forest neighborhood. Exposed brick wall Looks great in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Step down into the spacious living room with high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Walkout onto large patio and maintenance free fully fenced yard backing to trees. Laundry room conveniently located on bedroom level. 2 generously sized bedrooms with tons of closet space. Both bathrooms remodeled. Hardwood floors on stairs, upper level, foyer and hallway. Top rated schools. Close to 395, 495, Fairfax County Parkway, Shopping, restaurants, VRE, Springfield Metro station, commuter bus that goes directly to the Pentagon and so much more. Water and Gas INCLUDED. You only pay for Electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE have any available units?
5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 PRINCE GEORGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

