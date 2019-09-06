Rent Calculator
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM
5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE
5913 Prince James Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5913 Prince James Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Immediate Availability. Spacious One Bedroom with Balcony. Gas, Water Included. Second level Unit, Pool, Tennis. Convenient Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Public Trans, Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE have any available units?
5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
West Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE have?
Some of 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in West Springfield
.
Does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 PRINCE JAMES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
West Springfield Studio Apartments
