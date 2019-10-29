All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
5900 VERANDA DRIVE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

5900 VERANDA DRIVE

5900 Veranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Veranda Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON PIPE STEM IN VERY CONVENIENT SOUTHERN GROVE COMMUNITY-STUNNING VIEWS FROM BACK OF HOME & PRIVATE OVERSIZED DECK-HUGE KIT/DINING FAMILY RM COMBO-CATHEDRAL CEILINGS-SKYLITES-FP IN LIVING RM-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH-UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL GREAT FOR STORAGE- PLUS 2-CAR GARAGE-MAX OF 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- NO PETS- NO SMOKING~- OWNER RESERVES STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT CLOSETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE have any available units?
5900 VERANDA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE have?
Some of 5900 VERANDA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 VERANDA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5900 VERANDA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 VERANDA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5900 VERANDA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5900 VERANDA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 VERANDA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5900 VERANDA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5900 VERANDA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 VERANDA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 VERANDA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 VERANDA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
