5900 VERANDA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON PIPE STEM IN VERY CONVENIENT SOUTHERN GROVE COMMUNITY-STUNNING VIEWS FROM BACK OF HOME & PRIVATE OVERSIZED DECK-HUGE KIT/DINING FAMILY RM COMBO-CATHEDRAL CEILINGS-SKYLITES-FP IN LIVING RM-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH-UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL GREAT FOR STORAGE- PLUS 2-CAR GARAGE-MAX OF 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- NO PETS- NO SMOKING~- OWNER RESERVES STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT CLOSETS