5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM

5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE

5820 Royal Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Royal Ridge Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This is really cute, affordable condo with great commute option! Open living area, modern, updated kitchen, private balcony. In unit washer/dryer. Lots of parking, community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
