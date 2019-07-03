Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE
5820 Royal Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
5820 Royal Ridge Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This is really cute, affordable condo with great commute option! Open living area, modern, updated kitchen, private balcony. In unit washer/dryer. Lots of parking, community pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Springfield
.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
West Springfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Springfield Apartments with Balconies
West Springfield Apartments with Garages
West Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryers
West Springfield Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Newington, VA
Newington Forest, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
Yorkshire, VA
Dale City, VA
Sudley, VA
North Springfield, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Kemp Mill, MD
Floris, VA
South Riding, VA
Brookmont, MD
Bull Run, VA
Accokeek, MD
Pimmit Hills, VA
Great Falls, VA
Travilah, MD
Lake Barcroft, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America