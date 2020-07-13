Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access 24hr maintenance green community hot tub

Mayfair House Apartments is a unique garden styled community located on mature landscaping that provides tranquility and comfort with home living. Nestled in the fast developing residential neighborhood of Falls Church and the County of Fairfax, conveniently located directly off Route 50, we are minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, DC, the Interstate, Metro Bus/Rail and much moreД.Enjoy all Mayfair House has to offer from the serenity of our private swimming pools, to the freedom of our courtyards, where BBQ grilling areas available, or the luxury of two playgrounds and reserved parking for each home!Mayfair Houseкs comfortable one and two bedroom homes are spacious and inviting, meeting the needs of todayкs modern families. Each floorplan offers PAID gas, electric, water, heat, air conditioning and trash removal, gas cooking, individually controlled central air and heat; private balconies with all glass energy efficient doors; washer/dryers; and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars*. Our storage capacity cannot be rivaled, with huge closets, oversized bathroom vanities and floor to ceiling closet systems in the foyer. Designer lighting and cable/internet ready homes round out the long list of amenities you will enjoy.Make Mayfair House Apartments the place you call home and allow our professional staff to make your living experience a memberable one!