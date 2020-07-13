All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Mayfair House Apartments

2930 Cherry St · (703) 436-1608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00T1 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 00T1 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0102 · Avail. now

$1,849

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. now

$1,849

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. now

$1,849

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mayfair House Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
24hr maintenance
green community
hot tub
Mayfair House Apartments is a unique garden styled community located on mature landscaping that provides tranquility and comfort with home living. Nestled in the fast developing residential neighborhood of Falls Church and the County of Fairfax, conveniently located directly off Route 50, we are minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, DC, the Interstate, Metro Bus/Rail and much moreД.Enjoy all Mayfair House has to offer from the serenity of our private swimming pools, to the freedom of our courtyards, where BBQ grilling areas available, or the luxury of two playgrounds and reserved parking for each home!Mayfair Houseкs comfortable one and two bedroom homes are spacious and inviting, meeting the needs of todayкs modern families. Each floorplan offers PAID gas, electric, water, heat, air conditioning and trash removal, gas cooking, individually controlled central air and heat; private balconies with all glass energy efficient doors; washer/dryers; and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars*. Our storage capacity cannot be rivaled, with huge closets, oversized bathroom vanities and floor to ceiling closet systems in the foyer. Designer lighting and cable/internet ready homes round out the long list of amenities you will enjoy.Make Mayfair House Apartments the place you call home and allow our professional staff to make your living experience a memberable one!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mayfair House Apartments have any available units?
Mayfair House Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mayfair House Apartments have?
Some of Mayfair House Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mayfair House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mayfair House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mayfair House Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Mayfair House Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does Mayfair House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mayfair House Apartments offers parking.
Does Mayfair House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mayfair House Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mayfair House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mayfair House Apartments has a pool.
Does Mayfair House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mayfair House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mayfair House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mayfair House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mayfair House Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mayfair House Apartments has units with air conditioning.
