7981 YANCEY DRIVE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

7981 YANCEY DRIVE

7981 Yancey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7981 Yancey Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This fabulous 3BR, 3.5BA townhome on a cul-de-sac near Metro features hardwood floors, breakfast nook, open kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, formal dining room, 2 wood-burning fireplace, large master bedroom/bathroom suite, big rec room, storage room, and UT rooms, deck, patio & fenced rear as well as elegant touches such as crown & chair molding, recessed lighting. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

