7981 YANCEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This fabulous 3BR, 3.5BA townhome on a cul-de-sac near Metro features hardwood floors, breakfast nook, open kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, formal dining room, 2 wood-burning fireplace, large master bedroom/bathroom suite, big rec room, storage room, and UT rooms, deck, patio & fenced rear as well as elegant touches such as crown & chair molding, recessed lighting. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes.