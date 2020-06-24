All apartments in West Falls Church
7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE

7139 Parkview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7139 Parkview Avenue, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Classic Falls Church Beauty ~ Gorgeous Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances & Breakfast Bar~ Living/Dining Combo~ Hardwood Floors ~ Main Level 3rd bedroom ~ Fulls Baths (each level) ~ Upper Floor with Alcove Overlook to Main Level ~ Lower Level with Family/Rec Room & Office/Den, Huge Laundry Center & Storage ~ Screened-in Porch on Side ~ Deck ~ Fenced Rear Yard ~ Driveway Parking ~ Available starting 07/20/2019. Pets Case by Case with deposits (No Cats). Maximum 2 Unrelated Adults. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO: LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
