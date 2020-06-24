7139 PARKVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Classic Falls Church Beauty ~ Gorgeous Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances & Breakfast Bar~ Living/Dining Combo~ Hardwood Floors ~ Main Level 3rd bedroom ~ Fulls Baths (each level) ~ Upper Floor with Alcove Overlook to Main Level ~ Lower Level with Family/Rec Room & Office/Den, Huge Laundry Center & Storage ~ Screened-in Porch on Side ~ Deck ~ Fenced Rear Yard ~ Driveway Parking ~ Available starting 07/20/2019. Pets Case by Case with deposits (No Cats). Maximum 2 Unrelated Adults. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO: LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM