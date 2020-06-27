6900 ARLINGTON BLVD

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! 2 year lease minimum. 3 Level brick home on a fenced in corner lot with detached 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/2 bath-- 2BR on main level and large bedrrom w/ sitting area on upper level; Sunroom/dining room addition off kitchen; finished basement w/11'x 28' rec room plus extras room; separate laundry/utility room including new washer/dryer plus storage; surrounded by hedges, large trees and great yard (owner maintains hedges/tenant maintains grass cutting and minor maintainance (lawn mower provided by owner).