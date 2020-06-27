All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

6900 ARLINGTON BLVD

6900 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Arlington Boulevard, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! 2 year lease minimum. 3 Level brick home on a fenced in corner lot with detached 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/2 bath-- 2BR on main level and large bedrrom w/ sitting area on upper level; Sunroom/dining room addition off kitchen; finished basement w/11'x 28' rec room plus extras room; separate laundry/utility room including new washer/dryer plus storage; surrounded by hedges, large trees and great yard (owner maintains hedges/tenant maintains grass cutting and minor maintainance (lawn mower provided by owner).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD have any available units?
6900 ARLINGTON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
Is 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6900 ARLINGTON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD offers parking.
Does 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD have a pool?
No, 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 ARLINGTON BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
