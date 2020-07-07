All apartments in West Falls Church
3025 Cedar Hill Rd

3025 Cedar Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Cedar Hill Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fc9f50018 ----
2800 sq feet of finished living area! Unique home offers lots of natural light and ample living space. Upper level offers wood floors, floor to ceiling windows in living room, wood burning fireplace, and breakfast bar. Spacious kitchen and Sun room; opens to fully fenced back yard with large patio, swing set, and shed. Bath has dual vanity and separate water closer. Lower level can be alternative master bedroom, also has wood burning fire place. Den has recessed lighting and rear entrance. Large soaking tub with custom paint and tile! Huge driveway- fits up to 5 cars. Great Location in a quiet neighborhood, close to 495 and 66! 18 month lease preferred.

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd have any available units?
3025 Cedar Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd have?
Some of 3025 Cedar Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Cedar Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Cedar Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Cedar Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Cedar Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 3025 Cedar Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Cedar Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 3025 Cedar Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3025 Cedar Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Cedar Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Cedar Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 Cedar Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

