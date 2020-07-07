3025 Cedar Hill Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2800 sq feet of finished living area! Unique home offers lots of natural light and ample living space. Upper level offers wood floors, floor to ceiling windows in living room, wood burning fireplace, and breakfast bar. Spacious kitchen and Sun room; opens to fully fenced back yard with large patio, swing set, and shed. Bath has dual vanity and separate water closer. Lower level can be alternative master bedroom, also has wood burning fire place. Den has recessed lighting and rear entrance. Large soaking tub with custom paint and tile! Huge driveway- fits up to 5 cars. Great Location in a quiet neighborhood, close to 495 and 66! 18 month lease preferred.



* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos