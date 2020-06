Amenities

HUGE 5BR/2.5BA home in Falls Church right off Rt 50/Arlington Blvd near the 495. GREAT LOCATION! Ample space for entertaining. Updated kitchen, 5-burner stove. HW floors throughout. 4 BRs on upper level all have walk-in closets. Laundry on upper level! Basement freezer and outdoor grill convey. Fireplace not functional. Metro bus nearby. Pest control included. No Pets Policy. Online applications. Limit 4 unrelated applicants.**COVID-19 NOTICE: All visitors must wear mask, gloves and remove shoes or wear shoe covers to enter.** Tenant Occupied.