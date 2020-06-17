2994 YARLING COURT

Amenities
Gorgeous RARE WATERFRONT condo with LOFT in picturesque LAKESIDE community! Hidden gem 1.5 mile to Dunn Loring METRO & 1 mile to Mosaic District. Bright and spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings & skylight! Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and ceramic tile flooring. Inviting living room with wood-burning fireplace & sliding door to BALCONY with amazing LAKE VIEWS. Vaulted master suite with walk-in closet & renovated bath. Enjoy community trails, LAKE, pool & tennis court. Fantastic location inside the beltway with easy access to I-495, I-66, Rt.50, Tysons Corner & D.C.