2994 YARLING COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:47 AM

2994 YARLING COURT

2994 Yarling Court · (703) 786-5776
Location

2994 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2994 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous RARE WATERFRONT condo with LOFT in picturesque LAKESIDE community! Hidden gem 1.5 mile to Dunn Loring METRO & 1 mile to Mosaic District. Bright and spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings & skylight! Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and ceramic tile flooring. Inviting living room with wood-burning fireplace & sliding door to BALCONY with amazing LAKE VIEWS. Vaulted master suite with walk-in closet & renovated bath. Enjoy community trails, LAKE, pool & tennis court. Fantastic location inside the beltway with easy access to I-495, I-66, Rt.50, Tysons Corner & D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2994 YARLING COURT have any available units?
2994 YARLING COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2994 YARLING COURT have?
Some of 2994 YARLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2994 YARLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2994 YARLING COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2994 YARLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2994 YARLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 2994 YARLING COURT offer parking?
No, 2994 YARLING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2994 YARLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2994 YARLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2994 YARLING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2994 YARLING COURT has a pool.
Does 2994 YARLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 2994 YARLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2994 YARLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2994 YARLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2994 YARLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2994 YARLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
