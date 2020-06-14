Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE
172 Fairfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
172 Fairfield Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is ready to move in. New Paint. Two finished levels with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a family room and dining room off the kitchen and a large deck to enjoy dinner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Warrenton, VA
.
What amenities does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Warrenton
.
Does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
