Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
Weblin Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Weblin Place Apartments

5670 Weblin Dr · (435) 294-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F0860 · Avail. Sep 10

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C5659 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Weblin Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Welcome home to Weblin Place Apartments! The attention to detail in each home was designed with you in mind. All of our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at Weblin Place include a washer and dryer, extra storage space and fully equipped, modern kitchens. Our residents enjoy the private Clubhouse, refreshing swimming pool and professionally landscaped grounds; not to mention our reliable 24 hour emergency maintenance. Centrally located in Virginia Beach, Weblin Place Apartments is conveniently located near the area's military bases, beaches, Virginia Wesleyan College, and Virginia Beach Town Center. At Weblin Place we have thought of everything - all you have to do is move in! Call today for a property tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200-$700
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 50 lbs. weight limit; breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Extra storage in each home

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Weblin Place Apartments have any available units?
Weblin Place Apartments has 2 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Weblin Place Apartments have?
Some of Weblin Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Weblin Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Weblin Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Weblin Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Weblin Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Weblin Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Weblin Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Weblin Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Weblin Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Weblin Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Weblin Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Weblin Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Weblin Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Weblin Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Weblin Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.

