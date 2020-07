Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

WE OFFER VIRTUAL TOURS!!! Sparrows Point, in the heart of Virginia Beach, offers all of the conveniences of modern town home and apartment living at an affordable price. Recently remodeled, many apartments feature modern espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, high-quality lighting and new fixtures, including washers and dryers in select town homes. You won't believe how convenient your new home is to everything.