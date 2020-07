Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving internet access

Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other. Surrounded by protected wetlands, your Nantucket style apartment or townhome awaits you, offering a maintenance free lifestyle with all the comforts you have come to expect. Just footprints from the ocean, Saltmeadow Bay is close to everything you love about Virginia Beach.