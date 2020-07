Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet access new construction online portal playground

Mezzo is the whole package! Designed to embrace and enhance the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, this upbeat apartment community is in a prime Virginia Beach location seconds from Town Center. In your spare time you'll be able to find your center in Mezzo’s yoga studio, work on your core in the exercise room, and focus on relaxation at the poolside cabana. Then, fire up the grill and have drinks with friends next to the outdoor fireplace! If you prefer to venture out, Town Center is right outside your door and Downtown Norfolk is a quick 15 minute Uber ride. We are confident that this is what you’ve been searching for – contact us today to reserve your spot at Virginia Beach's newest apartment community.