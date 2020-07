Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill garage accessible car wash area e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire. Quality living in our accessible location puts you close to shopping, fine dining, the arts, entertainment and major business centers. Our well planned apartment homes feature comfort and class with six different apartment styles and views. Our apartment homes offer fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar, along with washers and dryers for your convenience. At Legends at the Beach you will find your home with wood burning fireplaces to take the chill off during those fall and winter evenings, ceiling fans, and reserved parking. On those evenings where you want to relax, enjoy your patio furniture on your patio or balcony. We provide you with on-site management and maintenance teams who are committed to providing outstanding customer service with 24-hour maintenance.