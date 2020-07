Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill guest parking package receiving tennis court accessible bike storage e-payments online portal

Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach. If you enjoy long walks, laying poolside, a friendly game of tennis, or playing ball with your dog then we have what you are looking for. Kings Grant Landing offers a cozy setting with wooded & lake views that everyone can enjoy! We offer one, two, and three bedroom homes with reasonable rates that fit many budgets. All of our homes offer full-size washer & dryer connections, patios/balconies, private entrances, energy efficient windows, and updates in select homes. If you prefer the luxuries of the modern look we have homes that offer remodeled kitchens & bathrooms! Call or email to set an appointment for your personal tour and you too can see what everyone is talking about!