Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill car wash area cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking guest suite online portal package receiving playground

Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes. If you are searching for a relaxing and comforting space, you’re in luck! Every apartment and townhome offers spacious living areas and generous storage space to ensure that you’ll love calling Harpers Square Apartments home! Select units also include a private patio or balcony area and washer/dryer connections.



Beyond your apartment, you’ll find that our picnic area with BBQ grills is great for entertaining your guests! We know you’ll love our many amenities, including a children's playground, basketball court, and clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center. Find the right floorplan for you today by watching a walkthrough video tour or call us to set up a personal tour with one of the members of our friendly leasing staff!