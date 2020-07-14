All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Harpers Square Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
1401 E Intruder Cir · (757) 500-5620
Location

1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 72S203 · Avail. Aug 14

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 00T204 · Avail. Sep 16

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 16S204 · Avail. Sep 15

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1556 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 1454 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 1512 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1157 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harpers Square Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
playground
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes. If you are searching for a relaxing and comforting space, you’re in luck! Every apartment and townhome offers spacious living areas and generous storage space to ensure that you’ll love calling Harpers Square Apartments home! Select units also include a private patio or balcony area and washer/dryer connections.

Beyond your apartment, you’ll find that our picnic area with BBQ grills is great for entertaining your guests! We know you’ll love our many amenities, including a children's playground, basketball court, and clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center. Find the right floorplan for you today by watching a walkthrough video tour or call us to set up a personal tour with one of the members of our friendly leasing staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $199-Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Agressive breeds; Over 70 lbs full grown
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $35
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $35
restrictions: Agressive breeds , over 70lbs full grown
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harpers Square Apartments have any available units?
Harpers Square Apartments has 10 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Harpers Square Apartments have?
Some of Harpers Square Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harpers Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harpers Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harpers Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harpers Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harpers Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harpers Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Harpers Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harpers Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harpers Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Harpers Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Harpers Square Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Harpers Square Apartments has accessible units.
Does Harpers Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harpers Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
