Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Dove Landing Apartments

5301 Justin Ct #104 · (973) 840-7067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E08202 · Avail. Sep 8

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit N25301 · Avail. Sep 8

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dove Landing Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32
Deposit: $350 - $550
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet (35 lbs. or less); $35 per pet (36-75 lbs.)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 75 lbs. weight limit (one pet max – 1st floor only); 35 lbs. weight limit (two pet max – 2nd and 3rd floors only)
Parking Details: Initial Parking Decal & Visitor Pass: $15.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dove Landing Apartments have any available units?
Dove Landing Apartments has 2 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Dove Landing Apartments have?
Some of Dove Landing Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dove Landing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dove Landing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dove Landing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dove Landing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dove Landing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dove Landing Apartments offers parking.
Does Dove Landing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dove Landing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dove Landing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Dove Landing Apartments has a pool.
Does Dove Landing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dove Landing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dove Landing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dove Landing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Dove Landing Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

